Sabalenka battles back to beat Pegula and reach US Open final

NEW YORK :World number one Aryna Sabalenka fought back to keep her U.S. Open title defence rolling on Thursday by beating American Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-4 in their semi-final.

The Belarusian recovered from a nervy start in a rematch of the 2024 finale, drowning out the partisan fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium and overwhelming the fourth seed with 43 winners and eight aces.

Pegula brought some of her best tennis to Flushing Meadows this year but after winning the first set she struggled to absorb the three-time major winner's power.

"She played incredible tennis. I had to work really hard to get this win," said Sabalenka.

Pegula had just three unforced errors in the first set and got the upper hand after trading early breaks as Sabalenka sent a shot past the baseline on break point in the ninth game.

Sabalenka left the court before the second set and came back out of the tunnel with new resolve. She won the first three games, breaking the American with a forehand winner in the second, and upped her level across the board.

Sabalenka broke again in the opening game of the final set and showed her mettle as she fended off three break points in a marathon sixth.

Pegula had a bit more fight left in her, however, as she saved two match points before Sabalenka closed it out with a forehand winner and shouted at the top of her lungs in celebration.

Sabalenka next plays either four-times Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan or American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova.