Sabalenka battles past Osaka in Madrid epic to reach quarter-finals

MADRID, April 27 : World number one Aryna Sabalenka roared back from a set down to beat Naomi Osaka 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-2 in a pulsating Madrid Open clash on Monday, keeping her title defence alive.

The Belarusian, a three-times champion in the Spanish capital and winner last year, weathered an early storm from former world number one Osaka before asserting her authority in a contest that lasted two hours 22 minutes.

It was only the third meeting between the pair who have won four Grand Slams each — the previous encounters coming at Indian Wells this season and nearly eight years ago when Osaka beat Sabalenka at the 2018 U.S. Open.

A nervy, finely balanced first set went to a tiebreak. Osaka, serving first, edged ahead as Sabalenka misfired at the net and the Japanese produced a sharp counterattack to seize control. Osaka raced into a 5-0 lead, and wrapped up the breaker 7-1 to take the set 7-6.

Osaka was close to flawless from the baseline in the opener, firing deep, flat groundstrokes that repeatedly left Sabalenka scrambling.

The top seed responded with greater intent, immediately earning three break points in Osaka's opening service game. Although Osaka dug in to level at 1-1 after a lengthy 15-minute battle, the momentum had shifted.

Osaka struck first with a break of her own, but Sabalenka hit straight back to level at 2-2 when her opponent double-faulted at 0-40. Having threatened repeatedly, Sabalenka finally secured the decisive break in the eighth game and served out the set.

The Belarusian carried that surge into the decider, breaking in the fourth game after three break points. Osaka, showing her frustration, smashed her racket into the court as Sabalenka moved 4-2 ahead. Another break followed for 5-2 before Sabalenka sealed victory with a commanding 6-2 finish to set up a quarter-final with American Hailey Baptiste.

Stefanos Tsitsipas brushed aside Spaniard Daniel Merida 6-4, 6-2 in just over an hour and will next face Casper Ruud.