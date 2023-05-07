Logo
Sport

Sabalenka beats world number one Swiatek to win Madrid title
Sabalenka beats world number one Swiatek to win Madrid title

Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - May 6, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Juan Medina

07 May 2023 04:03AM (Updated: 07 May 2023 04:15AM)
MADRID: Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Iga Swiatek 6-3 3-6 6-3 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday (May 6), avenging her defeat by the Polish world number one in last month's Stuttgart final.

Sabalenka produced a great performance to beat Swiatek for the first time on clay, proving that she will be a serious title contender when the French Open begins later this month.

The 25-year-old Sabalenka made things rather uncomfortable for Swiatek from the outset with her aggressive tactics, breaking the two-time Roland Garros champion's serve in the eighth game en route to bagging the first set.

Swiatek fought back in the second as she raced into a 3-0 lead before levelling the contest at one set all.

However, Australian Open champion Sabalenka dug in to show that she was no pushover as she opened up a 3-0 lead in the decider.

Swiatek kept everyone on the edge of their seats as she made it 3-3 in a thrilling third set.

Sabalenka then went on to break Swiatek's serve with a brilliant crosscourt forehand before wrapping up the win on her fourth match point.

Source: Reuters

