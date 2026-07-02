Sabalenka begs Wimbledon to let the dogs in

LONDON, July 1 : When French Open champions Mirra Andreeva and Alexander Zverev chose to pose with some canine companions during last month's trophy ceremonies at Roland Garros, they captured hearts all over the world.

The charming scenes, however, will not be repeated at Wimbledon.

The All England Club permits service dogs and "certified assistance" dogs on its grounds, but pet dogs are not allowed, meaning players who regularly travel with their furry friends must leave them elsewhere during the grasscourt Grand Slam.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka, who travels with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy Ash, sent out a desperate plea to Wimbledon on Wednesday.

"Wimbledon, please, I beg you, let the dogs inside," she said.

SABALENKA INSISTS DOGS ARE WELL TRAINED

Just a month ago dogs had become a major fixture at the French Open, with Roland Garros even creating official accreditations and a dedicated "dog concierge" service to accommodate the growing number of players travelling with their pets.

Wimbledon has no plans to endorse such a policy.

"I don't agree with (Wimbledon's ban on pet dogs), but I can understand why they made this decision," the Belarusian said.

"Obviously if the dog does something wrong inside of this historical place, probably going to take a bit of time to replace. They're probably afraid of damage inside."

Even so, Sabalenka made a spirited defence of the tour's canine contingent.

"I have to say all of our dogs are very well-trained. They're not going to do anything wrong inside of this beautiful building. We have to change that," she said.

DOGS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The issue has become increasingly visible as more players share photographs and videos of their pets on social media, offering fans a look beyond the practice courts and locker rooms.

A video of Serena Williams explaining how she fell sick after eating a spoonful of gourmet dog food intended for her Yorkshire Terrier, Chip, went viral 10 years ago.

For some, though, the attachment goes beyond companionship.

"It just sometimes hurts to leave him at the house by himself," said Sabalenka, who has turned up at press conferences with Ash.

"He suffers staying alone. It really hurts my feeling."

She described her dog as a "little fluffy thing" that always wants cuddles and affection, adding that taking him for walks provides "some sort of meditation".

That sentiment is familiar to many athletes navigating a schedule that stretches across continents for much of the year.

But with Wimbledon organisers determined to maintain the tournament's pristine grounds and manicured lawns, puppy Ash will not be among those sharing the spotlight should Sabalenka be lucky enough to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish come July 11.

Wimbledon organisers have been contacted by Reuters for comment.