Sabalenka channels her inner Rocky to fend off Kessler challenge

LONDON, July 1 : There is no doubting that "Rocky" fan Aryna Sabalenka has an "Eye of the Tiger" as she demonstrated on Wednesday when her survival instincts kicked in to subdue American McCartney Kessler 6-1 7-6(9) in a compelling second round tussle at Wimbledon.

The top seed, who sports a tattoo of a tiger on her left forearm, was at her ruthless best during a one-sided opening set.

But by the time Kessler had stormed to a 5-2 lead in the second, Sabalenka's thigh started to feel the full force of her frustration as she kept slapping it in anger after every missed opportunity.

Kessler, the only player to have reached the second round this year without dropping a game, appeared to be on the cusp of dragging the four-time Grand Slam champion into a third set as she had two set points at 5-3 and another two in the tiebreak.

But each time, Sabalenka's greater weight of shot, and experience, came to the Belarusian's rescue and she made sure her bid to win a first major title away from hard courts stayed on track as she finally converted her third match point.

Sabalenka walloped a forehand winner to bag a record-extending 21st consecutive tiebreak, ending the absorbing duel after one hour 39 minutes.

"Was truly great fight and level in that second set from her and she really tested me today. I'm super happy to pass the test," the relieved top seed said after flooring her 57th-ranked opponent.

"She played incredible and played super aggressive and it was really tough to handle the second set and I am glad to have powered through."

With Wimbledon being the only major where she has yet to contest a final, Sabalenka will be hoping for another KO performance when she faces Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last 16.

However, unlike Naomi Osaka's "Kill Bill" inspired kimono that has been a showstopper at Wimbledon, fans should not expect Sabalenka to follow suit with a "Rocky"-themed ensemble.

"I don't know how I would do my outfit ... going on the match with boxing gloves or something — that would be tricky," she added to hoots of laughter.