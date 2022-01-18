Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sabalenka credits Philippoussis for helping fix service struggles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sabalenka credits Philippoussis for helping fix service struggles

Sabalenka credits Philippoussis for helping fix service struggles
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2022 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her first round match against Australia's Storm Sanders REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Sabalenka credits Philippoussis for helping fix service struggles
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2022 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her first round match against Australia's Storm Sanders REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Sabalenka credits Philippoussis for helping fix service struggles
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2022 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka and Australia's Storm Sanders shake hands after their first round match REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Sabalenka credits Philippoussis for helping fix service struggles
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2022 General view of the sunset during the first round match between Australia's Storm Sanders and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
18 Jan 2022 09:44PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 09:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : World number three Aryna Sabalenka credited former Australian tennis player Mark Philippoussis for helping fix her misfiring serve in the build-up to the Australian Open.

Sabalenka's preparations for the year's first Grand Slam were far from ideal, with the Belarusian being defeated in her first match in two tune-up events in Adelaide in recent weeks.

Both of Sabalenka's performances were riddled with service errors and she committed a total of 39 double faults over the course of the two losses.

The second seed finally turned that trend around on Tuesday, reducing her double fault count to 12 in a battling 5-7 6-3 6-2 win over Storm Sanders, which she said was the result of her conversations with Philippoussis.

"Well, after the first matches of the season I was really worried and I spoke with Philippoussis," Sabalenka told reporters. "He was in Adelaide and after my second match he just wrote me saying 'just stop thinking a lot on your serve'.

"He said 'if you have some time we can go out on the court, I can help you'.

"I think at 9pm we went on court and we served a lot and he gave me some tips about what should I focus on during the game. My coach was there. We had a nice conversation. I'm really thankful to him because that's what helped me today."

Sabalenka started her tie against Sanders with six double faults in the opening set, and for a while, it seemed like the match would play out in similar fashion to her previous two defeats.

However, the Belarusian was able to regain her cool and find her range in the second set to go on and win the contest, which she said was a result of trusting herself and relying on instinct.

"I just, I think it's all about in here (points to head). I was thinking a lot on my serve," Sabalenka said.

"I tried to control everything and this is not how it works. I have muscle memory and I just have to trust myself and, yeah, that's what I did in the middle of the second set."

Sabalenka, who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2021, will face China's Wang Xinyu next.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us