Sabalenka crowned queen of Queens with back-to-back US Open titles

NEW YORK :World number one Aryna Sabalenka retained her U.S. Open crown with a battling 6-3 7-6(3) win over American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova in the U.S. Open women's final on Saturday, underlining her claim as the modern queen of the hardcourt.

The Belarusian has not missed a hardcourt major final since 2022 and her latest trophy brings her Grand Slam haul to four, as she became the first woman to win back-to-back U.S. Opens since Serena Williams claimed three straight from 2012 to 2014.

The clash between two of tennis's hardest-hitting, biggest-serving women boiled down to unforced errors as Sabalenka kept them to 15 compared to 29 from the racket of her opponent.

"I want to thank everyone who came here, who flew in to be there in my box," said Sabalenka, who fell to her knees after clinching victory with an unreturnable serve and embraced her coaches in the stands in a scene of utter joy.

"I'm going to reach a lot more finals and I don't care where you are in the world, I want you in my box."

Playing in only her second major final, New Jersey-born Anisimova had the partisan fans at the famed Arthur Ashe Stadium on her side but could never hang onto the momentum.

"It's been a great summer, losing in two finals in a row is great but it's also super hard," said 24-year-old Anisimova, who was left in tears yet again after the heartbreak of her 6-0 6-0 drubbing in the Wimbledon final two months ago.

"I didn't fight hard enough for my dreams today."

SUDDEN DOWNPOUR

Ticket-toting fans ducked a sudden downpour at Flushing Meadows that forced organisers to put on the retractable roof at Ashe, where the usual array of A-listers packed the stands.

The rain slowed down as the players warmed up and Sabalenka brought a perfect storm of tenacious tennis to her opponent.

Sabalenka, 27, had ice in her veins as she saved three break points in a nervy first game and Anisimova handed over the early break when she sent a shot past the baseline in the second.

Anisimova hit her stride when she won a 12-shot rally with a forehand winner out of Sabalenka's reach to break back in the third game and she went up a break as Sabalenka hit one beyond the baseline in the fifth.

The tiger-tattooed Belarusian prowled along the baseline in frustration, drowning out the fans who were squarely in her opponent's favour as she faced an American in the final for a third straight year.

Sabalenka pounced on her chance to get the momentum back, breaking Anisimova to love in the sixth and converting on another break point from the baseline in the eighth.

She closed out the first set with an unreturnable serve and sent a backhand whizzing past the American to convert on a break point in the third game of the second set.

ANISIMOVA BATTLES

Anisimova refused to give up as she levelled it in the sixth with a backhand winner of her own, whipping the fans into a frenzy, but the American party ended abruptly as their home hope sent the ball into the net on break point in the seventh.

Anisimova stayed in it as Sabalenka helped her break back with a flubbed smash in the 10th game but buckled to the Belarusian's power in the tiebreak, where Sabalenka sprinted through to triumph.

Sabalenka claimed her 100th Grand Slam match win with the victory and slapped her trainer's bald head in what has now become a traditional celebration for the twice Australian Open winner before offering her opponent heartfelt praise.

"I know it hurts but girl, when you win your first one - and you are going to win it - you will realise that all the tough lessons are worth it," said Sabalenka.

Anisimova will move up to fourth in the rankings with her U.S. Open run, as she continues a fine comeback since taking an eight-month break to prioritise her mental health, returning to the court in 2024.

"Aryna, you are so incredible," said the American. "I know I have to face you all the time, I'm in awe of what you have accomplished."