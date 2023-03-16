Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sabalenka crushes Gauff to book spot in Indian Wells semis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sabalenka crushes Gauff to book spot in Indian Wells semis

Sabalenka crushes Gauff to book spot in Indian Wells semis
Mar 15, 2023; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Aryna Sabalenka hits a shot as she defeats Coco Gauff (USA) in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Sabalenka crushes Gauff to book spot in Indian Wells semis
Mar 15, 2023; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Aryna Sabalenka hits a shot as she defeats Coco Gauff (USA) in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Sabalenka crushes Gauff to book spot in Indian Wells semis
Mar 15, 2023; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Coco Gauff (USA) hits a shot against Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Sabalenka crushes Gauff to book spot in Indian Wells semis
Mar 15, 2023; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Coco Gauff (USA) hits a shot against Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
16 Mar 2023 06:19AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 06:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aryna Sabalenka put on a serving masterclass to crush American Coco Gauff 6-4 6-0 on Wednesday (Mar 15) and reach the semi-finals at Indian Wells.

The Australian Open champion never faced a break point and used her hard and accurate serve to dispatch Gauff.

Sabalenka appears to have put her past struggles with double faults firmly behind her, not committing a single one against Gauff, while pounding down five aces and winning 87 per cent of her first serves.

Gauff quickly fell 2-0 down in the first set and was unable to match the Belarusian's level despite playing well.

Second seed Sabalenka kept her foot on the gas to dominate the second set despite the California crowd's attempts to urge on the sixth-seeded Gauff.

"I knew you guys wanted to send me home," a smiling Sabalenka told the crowd in an on-court interview.

"Thank you everyone for coming and supporting us, mostly her, but us. The atmosphere was unbelievable. I don't want to leave. I want to stay here as long as I can."

The hard-hitting Sabalenka will next face either seventh-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari or 15th-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.