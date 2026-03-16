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Sabalenka ends Indian Wells hoodoo with epic three-set victory over Rybakina
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Sabalenka ends Indian Wells hoodoo with epic three-set victory over Rybakina

Sabalenka ends Indian Wells hoodoo with epic three-set victory over Rybakina
Mar 15, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the women’s final of the BNP Paribas Open defeating Elena Rybakina (KAZ) at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sabalenka ends Indian Wells hoodoo with epic three-set victory over Rybakina
Mar 15, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the women’s final of the BNP Paribas Open defeating Elena Rybakina (KAZ) at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sabalenka ends Indian Wells hoodoo with epic three-set victory over Rybakina
Mar 15, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the women’s final of the BNP Paribas Open defeating Elena Rybakina (KAZ) at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sabalenka ends Indian Wells hoodoo with epic three-set victory over Rybakina
Mar 15, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) reacts at match point of the womenÕs final defeating Elena Rybakina (KAZ) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sabalenka ends Indian Wells hoodoo with epic three-set victory over Rybakina
Mar 15, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Elena Rybakina (KAZ) hist a shot against Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) during the womenÕs final in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
16 Mar 2026 05:06AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2026 05:54AM)
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March 15 : Aryna Sabalenka finally conquered her Indian Wells demons on Sunday, defeating Elena Rybakina 3-6 6-3 7-6(6) in a breathless final to claim the desert title for the first time and secure her 23rd career crown.

Rybakina dominated the opening set, breaking Sabalenka to surge into a 4-2 lead and exploiting the Belarusian's backhand to close it out. It was the first time Sabalenka had dropped a set in the tournament.

The second set began no more comfortably, with Sabalenka letting out an audible yell as Rybakina broke her in the opening game. But the four-time Grand Slam champion dug deep, turned the tide and took the set 6-3.

The decider was a match in itself. Sabalenka broke early to lead 3-1, only for Rybakina to claw back, level at 5-5 and take the lead for the first time in the set. Sabalenka responded immediately to force a tiebreak, where the score reached 6-6 before she pulled clear to seal it 8-6.

With that final point, Sabalenka dropped to her knees — the relief of a champion who had waited three years and endured three finals to finally get her hands on the trophy.

Source: Reuters
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