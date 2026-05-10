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Sabalenka exits Rome with injury concern ahead of French Open
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Sabalenka exits Rome with injury concern ahead of French Open

Sabalenka exits Rome with injury concern ahead of French Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her round of 32 match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo
Sabalenka exits Rome with injury concern ahead of French Open
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during her round of 32 match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Sabalenka exits Rome with injury concern ahead of French Open
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during her round of 32 match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Sabalenka exits Rome with injury concern ahead of French Open
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka exits the court after losing her round of 32 match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
10 May 2026 12:42PM
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ROME, May 10 : Aryna Sabalenka's French Open preparations suffered a setback following a third-round defeat by Sorana Cirstea at the Italian Open, with the world No. 1 now looking to shake off an injury ahead of the Grand Slam that begins this month.

Sabalenka needed treatment late in her meeting with Cirstea on Saturday before she fell 2-6 6-3 7-5 for her second defeat in three matches after a quarterfinal loss to Hailey Baptiste at the Madrid Open last month.

"I feel like I didn't play well from the beginning till the end. I started really well, but I dropped the level," four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka said in Rome.

"I felt like my body was limiting me from performing at the highest level. She stepped in and played incredible tennis. She didn't really give me many opportunities.

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"That was a tough one. But I guess we never lose; we only learn, so it's okay."

Sabalenka's disappointing claycourt swing follows a stellar run on hardcourts, during which she captured the Brisbane title, reached the Australian Open final and claimed back-to-back trophies in Indian Wells and Miami.

The Belarusian said she now hoped to recover her fitness in time for the French Open, which gets underway in Paris on May 24, after losing last year's final against Coco Gauff.

"I'd say that probably it's like my lower back, connected to the hip, which limited my full rotation," the 28-year-old added.

"I guess we're just going to have some days off. We're going to spend it on recovery. That's the plan for now."

Source: Reuters
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