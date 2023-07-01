Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sabalenka keen to shun political talk on return to Wimbledon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sabalenka keen to shun political talk on return to Wimbledon

Sabalenka keen to shun political talk on return to Wimbledon

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Photo Shoot - Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne, Australia - January 29, 2023 Australian Open champion Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka kisses the trophy during a photo shoot REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/

01 Jul 2023 11:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aryna Sabalenka will aim to keep the focus on tennis and not politics on her return to Wimbledon, with the "super emotional" Belarusian saying on Saturday she was relishing the chance to compete in the Grand Slam again.

The grasscourt major starting on Monday will welcome back players from Russia and Belarus this year after reversing a 2022 ban on them due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, during which Belarus was used as a staging area.

Sabalenka skipped two press conferences at the French Open citing mental health reasons after questions from the media about Russia's aggression before finally declaring that she did not support the war.

The world number two, who also distanced herself from Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, said her mind was on the game.

"I'm always telling myself that the best I can do is focus on things I have control on," Sabalenka told reporters. "That's really helping a lot to not think about anything else but the tennis.

"I have no expectations (from the crowd). I only have hope they will support me as they did last year - hopefully."

Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in January, said she missed competing at Wimbledon last year and would sometimes cry when watching the action from home.

"I'm super emotional right now. I'm super happy to be back. I really miss this place. When I got here first time, I was just enjoying. I couldn't believe I'm here," she said.

"I'm feeling good. I don't have any kind of expectations. The only one expectation I have is just to bring my best tennis every time I'm on the court. Hopefully I'll do it."

Along with world number one Iga Swiatek and holder Elena Rybakina, Sabalenka is among the favourites for the title and fans and pundits have dubbed them the "Big Three" of women's tennis due to their recent dominance.

"It's really cool to be one of those great players," said Sabalenka, who will take on Panna Udvardy in the first round.

"I'm pretty sure if I'm going to bring my best tennis, I'll be focused from the beginning till the end, I'm pretty sure that I can do really well."

Wimbledon runs from July 3-16.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.