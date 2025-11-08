Sabalenka outlasts Anisimova, books WTA Finals title clash with Rybakina

RIYADH :World number one Aryna Sabalenka overcame Amanda Anisimova 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a gladiatorial battle between big-hitters on Friday to book a WTA Finals title showdown with Elena Rybakina, with both players eyeing their first Billie Jean King trophy.

Saturday's clash will pit the two unbeaten players from the tournament, with 2022 finalist Sabalenka holding the edge thanks to her 8-5 head-to-head record against Rybakina including a win when they met in the Australian Open final two years ago.

"It's going to be another powerful match," Sabalenka said as she looked ahead to her ninth final of the season.

"I feel like today was great preparation for Elena and I'm looking forward to leaving everything I have (on court) in the last match of the season and fight for this beautiful trophy."

After gruelling early exchanges with Anisimova, the rematch of September's U.S. Open final swung in favour of Sabalenka when she surged to a 5-3 lead and turned up the aggression from the baseline to take the opening set in an hour.

The New York champion, who saved five breakpoints earlier, found herself on the back foot in the second set when Anisimova reeled off the opening four games and it was a matter of time until the match went into a decider.

Sabalenka hit a flurry of aces to hold for 3-3 in the third set and grabbed the decisive break in the next game with a huge backhand winner, before surviving some nervy moments at the end to see off her American opponent.

"She's always pushing me to play my best tennis and honestly I wouldn't have cared if I lost this match," Sabalenka said.

"We played an incredible match and both deserved this place in the final. It was an incredible fight. I'm super happy to get the win. I told Amanda that she should be proud of her season."

PERFECT RECORD

Rybakina earlier came from a set down to dismantle Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-4 6-3, reaching the final with a perfect record at the King Saud University Sports Arena.

Pegula dialled up the intensity after an early exchange of breaks in the first set, as the 2023 runner-up cruised to a 4-2 lead when Rybakina appeared to struggle with accuracy due to a shoulder issue sustained during her warm-up a day earlier.

"It was such a tough battle ... I'm glad I managed to find my way in the second and win it in a three-set battle," Rybakina said, adding that each of her 15 aces came at the right time.

"My serve helped me when I needed it. I was trying to stay focused on each point when we had some tough rallies. In the end I managed to push myself a bit more."

The 31-year-old Pegula secured the opening stanza thanks to Rybakina's 25th unforced error, but there was a sudden shift in momentum in the next set as she found herself 1-4 behind and in danger of being dragged the distance.

Pegula recovered her rhythm and pushed hard in her bid to draw level in the set, but Rybakina responded strongly in the 10th game to force a decider, where the pair swapped breaks again in a tight battle.

A forehand into the net from Pegula at the end of the eighth game handed the advantage back to Rybakina, who held in the next game and sealed the victory that maintained her unbeaten run.