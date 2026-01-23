Sabalenka passes Potapova test to reach Australian Open fourth round

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 : World number one Aryna Sabalenka passed her first major test of the Australian Open on Friday, fending off a serious challenge from Anastasia Potapova to reach the fourth round with a tense 7-6(4) 7-6(7) win.

At a Grand Slam spiked with geopolitical tension, Potapova played for Austria after a recent nationality switch from Russia, and represented the central European nation with distinction in the early match at Rod Laver Arena.

Seemingly down and out at 4-0 in the second set, the world number 55 broke Sabalenka three times and nudged ahead to 6-5, forcing the Belarusian into a surprising scrap to the finish.

Potapova will rue failing to take her chances, though, seeing four set points slip through her fingers in the final tiebreak.

Sabalenka was more clinical, setting up a match point with a drive-volley down the line before sealing victory when Potapova thumped a backhand into the net.

"She played incredible tennis. I was always on the back foot and, to be honest, there are days where you just have to be there, just have to fight," Sabalenka said on court.

"Emotionally I was all over the place ... I was just trying to cool myself down, which wasn't working well today. My brain was somewhere else, my arms were going in another direction.

"Somehow, magically, I was able to get this win."

Four-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka booked her sixth consecutive appearance in the fourth round at Melbourne Park, where she won the title back-to-back in 2023-24.

Her win set up an intriguing duel against Canadian 17th seed Victoria Mboko, who edged Clara Tauson to reach the last 16 in her Australian Open main draw debut.