Sport

Sabalenka powers past Burrage into US Open third round
Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Aryna Sabalenka in action against Maryna Zanevska of Belgium on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning the first set of her first round match against Maryna Zanevska of Belgium on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jodie Burrage of Great Britain hits to Aryna Sabalenka on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
01 Sep 2023 03:15AM
NEW YORK : Aryna Sabalenka, with her sights firmly set on a second Grand Slam title and the world number one ranking, powered into the U.S. Open third round with a commanding 6-3 6-2 win over Britain's Jodie Burrage on Thursday.

The Australian Open champion converted three of her four break point opportunities and saved the two break points she faced during the 74-minute match in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Sabalenka, who can claim the top ranking for the first time if she advances one round further than Iga Swiatek in New York, used a steady stream of power from the backhand and forehand sides to overwhelm world number 96 Burrage.

The Belarusian second seed consolidated an early break for a 3-0 lead and while Burrage responded with holds to love on her next two service games Sabalenka leaned on her own serve to seal the opening set.

Sabalenka was barely tested in the second set where she hit a forehand winner to go up a double break before closing it out with a hold to love.

Up next for Sabalenka will be a clash against Frenchwoman Clara Burel, a 6-4 6-2 winner over Czech 25th seed Karolina Pliskova.

Source: Reuters

