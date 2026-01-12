Sabalenka returns to Australian Open primed for another title tilt

BENGALURU, Jan ‌12 : World number one Aryna Sabalenka enters the Australian Open in her familiar role as the hot favourite but unlike in the past two years the powerful Belarusian arrives without a title to defend or the momentum of a winning run in Melbourne.

The twice champion's 20-match winning streak at the season's opening major was snapped in the title clash 12 months ago when American outsider Madison Keys denied her a successful defence and a rare three-peat last achieved by ‌Martina Hingis in 1999.

Sabalenka shrugged off that disappointment as well as losing ‌in the French Open final and Wimbledon semi-finals to secure her fourth Grand Slam crown at the U.S. Open, leaving her primed for another title tilt on the blue hardcourts Down Under.

"Honestly, there's no difference," Sabalenka said of her mindset heading into Melbourne Park no longer in possession of the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

"Every time, it doesn't matter what tournament it is ... if I'm the defending champion or if I lost in ‍the first round last year, the goal is always the same - to bring my best tennis and improve my game.

"That's how I take it. I'm always just focusing on myself, on developing my game, and making sure I'm 100 per cent there. That's my goal and focus every time."

Sabalenka's serve infamously hampered her in Australia four years ago ​but her refined delivery has become a ‌crucial weapon, while her variations with drop shots and sharper tactical nous have turned her into a formidable force.

She won a tour‑leading four trophies last season and made nine finals, underlining ​her consistency at the highest level, with a shock loss to Elena Rybakina in last year's WTA Finals title ⁠clash bringing her campaign to an abrupt end.

That ‌setback has only sharpened her resolve and she now returns to Melbourne looking to reach her fourth consecutive ​Australian Open final.

The 27-year-old will also bid to reach a seventh straight hardcourt Grand Slam final to match Hingis and Steffi Graf in the professional era that began in 1968.

"I'm ‍always super motivated when I come to Australia," said Sabalenka, who kicked off her season by retaining her ⁠title at the Brisbane International without giving up a set.

"I love playing here and I want to stay here as long ​as possible. Of course remembering last ‌year's (Australian Open) final, I want to do a little bit better than I did."

(Reporting ‍by ​Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)