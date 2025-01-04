Sabalenka returns to Brisbane final with win over Andreeva

BRISBANE : Aryna Sabalenka powered into the Brisbane International final with a 6-3 6-2 victory over teenager Mirra Andreeva on Saturday, taking a step closer to a first trophy of the year before her Australian Open title defence begins later this month.

World number one Sabalenka saved five breakpoints to edge a tight opening set against her 17-year-old Russian opponent, who had stunned the then ailing Belarusian in the French Open quarter-finals seven months ago.

Fit and firing on all cylinders in her opening tournament of the new season, Sabalenka shifted gears in the second set for an early break and eased through to book a meeting with Russian Polina Kudermetova in Sunday's final.

"It's always the same tactic for me, to stay aggressive and put my opponents under pressure," said Sabalenka, runner-up at the tournament last year.

"I was glad I was able to do that against Mirra. It seemed like everything was working really well. She's an amazing player and I'm pretty sure she's going to be in the top 10 very soon. I'm happy to get this win."

The 21-year-old Kudermetova earlier swept aside Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 6-3 to continue her stellar run from the qualifying competition.

DIMITROV OUT

Grigor Dimitrov's title defence in the men's event ended when the Bulgarian retired with injury while trailing 6-4 4-4 against Czech Jiri Lehecka on Pat Rafter Arena.

Reilly Opelka will look to follow up his upset victory over Novak Djokovic by reaching the final when he takes on Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a battle of big servers later.

In another tune-up event ahead of the Jan. 12-26 Australian Open, four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka defeated Alycia Parks 6-4 6-2 to reach the Auckland Classic final where she will take on Denmark's Clara Tauson on Sunday.

Osaka, who returned to the WTA Tour 12 months ago after a lengthy maternity break, is targeting her first trophy since her Melbourne Park triumph four years ago.

"It's definitely really important," Osaka said.

"I'm happy to get through to the final. I've actually never gotten to the final of the tournament the week before Melbourne. This is a first for me."

The 27-year-old was beaten by Iga Swiatek in her last final at the Miami Open in 2022 and can expect another tough test.

Tauson earlier overcame American Robin Montgomery 6-4 6-3 after stunning top seed Madison Keys 6-4 7-6(7) in a rain-hit match that was carried over from Friday.