Sabalenka shines in first match as No 1, Vondrousova crashes in Beijing

BEIJING: Aryna Sabalenka outclassed Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-2 at the China Open on Sunday (Oct 1) in her first match as the women's world No 1 while Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova crashed out after losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Anhelina Kalinina in Beijing.

Sabalenka, who leapfrogged Iga Swiatek into top spot after her run to last month's US Open final, returned to action in China and did not face a breakpoint in her tournament opener which she wrapped up in 67 minutes, firing 22 winners.

The win handed Belarusian Sabalenka a measure of redemption following a stunning defeat by the 2020 Australian Open champion in the Rome second round earlier this season.

The 25-year-old top seed, who ignited her career by winning four out of her first five WTA titles in the Asian nation before the COVID-19 crisis, next meets Katie Boulter or Magdalena Frech.

"I'm super happy with the win, I think I played really great tennis today," Sabalenka said. "I didn't actually expect to play that good after how many weeks I didn't play tournaments.

"I think the way I served was the key in today's match."

But it was the end of the road for Czech world No 8 Vondrousova, who fell to Rome runner-up Kalinina despite making a strong start to their first tour-level meeting.

"Today was not really a good match from my side," Kalinina said. "I started very bad, honestly. It was too fast, 20 minutes 0-5 so I cannot say I was pleased.

"But I was just trying to get my rhythm back. It actually worked only at the end of the second set and then I was able to keep going."

On the men's side, world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti for his 60th victory of the year.

"Today was a perfect match for me," said Alcaraz, who is making his debut in Beijing. "You can improve and be better every day but I was proud of my tennis playing this level.

"I played high quality, great shots and a great return game. It was a great match. I enjoyed playing today. I enjoy China."

Up next for the Spaniard is seventh seed Casper Ruud, who edged Tomas Martin Etcheverry 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(7).