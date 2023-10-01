Logo
Sport

Sabalenka shines in first match as No 1, Vondrousova crashes in Beijing
Sabalenka shines in first match as No 1, Vondrousova crashes in Beijing
Aryna Sabalenka said after her the match that her serve was the key to victory. (File photo: USA TODAY Sports/Danielle Parhizkaran)
01 Oct 2023 06:54PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2023 07:37PM)
BEIJING: Aryna Sabalenka outclassed Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-2 at the China Open on Sunday (Oct 1) in her first match as the women's world No 1 while Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova crashed out after losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Anhelina Kalinina in Beijing.

Sabalenka, who leapfrogged Iga Swiatek into top spot after her run to last month's US Open final, returned to action in China and did not face a breakpoint in her tournament opener which she wrapped up in 67 minutes, firing 22 winners.

The win handed Belarusian Sabalenka a measure of redemption following a stunning defeat by the 2020 Australian Open champion in the Rome second round earlier this season.

The 25-year-old top seed, who ignited her career by winning four out of her first five WTA titles in the Asian nation before the COVID-19 crisis, next meets Katie Boulter or Magdalena Frech.

"I'm super happy with the win, I think I played really great tennis today," Sabalenka said. "I didn't actually expect to play that good after how many weeks I didn't play tournaments.

"I think the way I served was the key in today's match."

But it was the end of the road for Czech world No 8 Vondrousova, who fell to Rome runner-up Kalinina despite making a strong start to their first tour-level meeting.

"Today was not really a good match from my side," Kalinina said. "I started very bad, honestly. It was too fast, 20 minutes 0-5 so I cannot say I was pleased.

"But I was just trying to get my rhythm back. It actually worked only at the end of the second set and then I was able to keep going."

On the men's side, world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti for his 60th victory of the year.

"Today was a perfect match for me," said Alcaraz, who is making his debut in Beijing. "You can improve and be better every day but I was proud of my tennis playing this level.

"I played high quality, great shots and a great return game. It was a great match. I enjoyed playing today. I enjoy China."

Up next for the Spaniard is seventh seed Casper Ruud, who edged Tomas Martin Etcheverry 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(7).

Source: Reuters/gr

