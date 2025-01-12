Logo
Sabalenka slams Stephens in fast start to Australian Open defence
Sabalenka slams Stephens in fast start to Australian Open defence

12 Jan 2025 05:45PM
MELBOURNE : Aryna Sabalenka began her Australian Open title defence with a display of power hitting to crush Sloane Stephens 6-3 6-2 on Sunday.

It was by no means peak Sabalenka, with the world number one broken twice by her American opponent in a wayward first set in the evening clash at Rod Laver Arena.

The Belarusian steadied with the help of her pulverising forehand, though, to claim her 15th successive win at hard court Grand Slams in one hour and 11 minutes.

She will next play Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro for a place in the third round.

Source: Reuters

