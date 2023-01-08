Sabalenka stops qualifier Noskova to seal Adelaide title

Logo
Tennis - Adelaide International - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 8, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka poses with the trophy after winning the final alongside runner-up Czech Republic's Linda Noskova REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Tennis - Adelaide International - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 8, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts as she speaks to the crowd after winning the final match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Tennis - Adelaide International - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 8, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during the final match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Tennis - Adelaide International - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 8, 2023 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during the final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Tennis - Adelaide International - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 8, 2023 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during the final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Loren Elliott
08 Jan 2023 03:43PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2023 03:43PM)
ADELAIDE : Aryna Sabalenka warmed up for the Australian Open by capturing her 11th WTA Tour title with a 6-3 7-6(4) win over teenaged Czech qualifier Linda Noskova in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday.

The big-hitting Sabalenka made a sluggish start to the WTA 500 event this week before hitting her stride and she was flying in the first set against the giant-killing 18-year-old, taking charge of rallies from the baseline to grab the advantage.

Noskova, who had defeated ailing top seed Ons Jabeur in the semi-final after wins over the higher-ranked Daria Kasatkina and two-times Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, took the tight second set to a tiebreak where Sabalenka switched gears.

A crosscourt winner set up three matchpoints for Sabalenka and the world number five double-faulted before closing out the contest with a booming serve for her first title in almost two years and a boost before the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open.

Source: Reuters

