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Sabalenka survives Noskova test to reach US Open semis
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Sabalenka survives Noskova test to reach US Open semis

Sabalenka survives Noskova test to reach US Open semis
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Sabalenka survives Noskova test to reach US Open semis
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka and Czech Republic's Linda Noskova embrace after their quarter final match REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sabalenka survives Noskova test to reach US Open semis
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sabalenka survives Noskova test to reach US Open semis
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during her quarter final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sabalenka survives Noskova test to reach US Open semis
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova REUTERS/Mike Segar
09 Sep 2026 02:24AM
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NEW YORK, Sept 8 : World number one Aryna Sabalenka survived her toughest test of the tournament to beat Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova 7-6(1) 3-6 7-6(10-7) on Tuesday and reach the U.S. Open semi-finals for a sixth consecutive year.

Defending champion Sabalenka had not dropped a set before facing the Czech sixth seed, who fired 18 aces and saved seven of nine break points but faltered when leading by a break in the final set.

Sabalenka next plays the winner of an all-American clash between Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro.

The Belarusian broke in the second game, whipping a forehand into the corner that Noskova did not even attempt to chase down, but the Czech broke back with a pair of powerful groundstrokes from the baseline in the ninth.

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Sabalenka sprinted through the opening set tiebreak before a double fault gave Noskova a 4-2 lead in the second set. She screamed in frustration when a pair of double faults midway through the third helped her opponent secure another break.

Sabalenka recovered to level in the eighth game, however, and was in her element in the decisive tiebreak, where she clinched it with an ace.

Source: Reuters
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