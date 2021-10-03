Logo
Sabalenka tests positive for COVID-19, out of Indian Wells
FILE PHOTO: Sep 9, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after losing a point against Leylah Fernandez of Canada (not pictured)on day eleven of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

03 Oct 2021 10:39AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 10:34AM)
World number two Aryna Sabalenka will not play at the Indian Wells tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, the 23-year-old said.

Sabalenka, who lost to Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open semifinal last month, was the top seed in the women's draw at the Indian Wells after world number one Ash Barty pulled out https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/barty-withdraws-indian-wells-2021-09-27 from the WTA 1000 event near Los Angeles.

"Unfortunately I've tested positive at Indian Wells and won't be able to compete," Belarusian Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram story on Saturday.

"I've started my isolation and I'll be staying here until I'm cleared by the doctors and health officials. So far I'm looking ok but really sad to not be able to play this year."

Sabalenka's absence is another blow to the Oct. 4-17 event, with men's world number one Novak Djokovic, 2018 champion Naomi Osaka and 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams also not competing.

Sabalenka has already qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, which will be held next month in Guadalajara, Mexico.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

