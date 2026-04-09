Sabalenka withdraws from Stuttgart Open due to injury

April 9 : Aryna Sabalenka has pulled out of this month's Stuttgart Open due to an injury she sustained following her Miami Open triumph in March, the world number one said on Thursday. The 27-year-old Sabalenka has had a notable but frustrating record in the Stuttgart Open, having reached the final four times in five years but never winning the title.

She lost to Ash Barty in 2021, Iga Swiatek in 2022 and 2023 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2025. "Unfortunately, I suffered an injury after Miami, and even though I tried everything to recover in time, I'm not ready to compete," the Belarusian said on Instagram. Sabalenka defeated hometown favourite Coco Gauff 6-2 4-6 6-3 in the Miami Open final, becoming only the fifth woman to win the Indian Wells and Miami 'Sunshine Double' back-to-back. "I always love coming back to Stuttgart. The atmosphere, the fans, and the support I feel there are so special to me. And of course, I was really hoping to have another chance," Sabalenka added after being forced to delay the start of her clay season.

The Stuttgart Open starts on April 13.