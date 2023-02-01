Logo
Sabitzer completes loan move to Man Utd
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 16, 2022 Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer celebrates scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Lukas Barth

01 Feb 2023 08:34AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2023 08:34AM)
LONDON : Manchester United have completed the deadline day loan signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Sabitzer became a late target for United after Christian Eriksen was ruled out because of an ankle injury that could sideline him until early May.

"Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me," the 28-year-old Austrian said.

Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in August 2021, having previously captained RB Leipzig.

He has 68 caps for Austria.

Source: Reuters

