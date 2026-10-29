S.Africa reach 53-2 in second innings at tea, trail Australia by 47 runs

CAPE TOWN, Oct 29 : South Africa reached 53 for two against Australia in their second innings at tea on day three of the decisive third test at Newlands on Thursday, still 47 runs behind the tourists' first innings score of 429.

• Marques Ackerman is not out on 33 and captain Temba Bavuma has 4 as South Africa look to set Australia in imposing total to win the series

• Aiden Markram was the first batter dismissed when he picked out mid-off Travis Head from the bowling of Mitchell Starc for 1

• David Bedingham (11) was the second wicket to fall, out on the pull for the second innings in a row as he was caught by Nathan Lyon off Josh Hazlewood

• Australia's Josh Inglis earlier equalled his career best score of 102, reaching his second test ton off 132 balls. Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton caught him off the bowling of spinner Simon Harmer (4-104)

• Alex Carey (80) also made a sizeable contribution, before Cooper Connolly was the last man out for 29, caught and bowled by Marco Jansen (3-60)

• The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha

• The winners of the match will occupy the number one spot in the test world rankings, which is currently held by Australia