S.Africa taking it one game at a time ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup

JOHANNESBURG :South Africa head to the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England this month without the same aura about them as the men’s team but with renewed belief having shown rapid improvement in the last 12 months under coach Swys de Bruin.

The Springbok men have a record four World Cup titles, including the last two, with the famous green and gold jerseys entrenched in the everyday lives of many South Africans, who live and breathe every kick, pass and try.

The women’s team have traditionally not enjoyed the same popularity, but under De Bruin results have picked up markedly, including a 41-24 victory against a New Zealand Black Ferns XV in Cape Town earlier this month.

South Africa are in a World Cup pool with powerhouse France, Italy and Brazil. The game against the Italians at York Community Stadium on August 31 is likely to be key with two teams advancing from Pool D to the quarter-finals.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"You see the girls and it's the biggest occasion in most of their lives," De Bruin, who has previously been part of Rassie Erasmus’ coaching team with the men’s Springboks, told Reuters.

"I think the last game took us to where we want to be to see what we can do. So that was the one we needed. Now it's just to get on the plane and make South Africa proud.

"We've got to focus completely on (first opponents) Brazil. We can’t get ahead of ourselves. If we can make the knockout rounds, anything can happen, that's the aim."

South Africa face the Brazilians on August 24 at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton.

Babalwa Latsha, who captained the side against the Black Ferns XV and became the first female from Africa to play professionally in 2020, believes the looming World Cup will be a turning point for the women’s game.

"Personally, to be part of this phenomenal squad, at what will probably be the best World Cup in women's rugby history, is a massive honour for me," she said. "It's a turning point for women's rugby as a whole.

"The success of the (men’s) Springboks side is a success for us all. What they have done for rugby has been incredible and we take motivation from that. However, the Springbok women are on a unique journey."

(Writing by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)