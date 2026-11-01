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Saibari and Gnabry ruled out indefinitely, say Bayern
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Saibari and Gnabry ruled out indefinitely, say Bayern

Saibari and Gnabry ruled out indefinitely, say Bayern
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 31, 2026 Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Saibari and Gnabry ruled out indefinitely, say Bayern
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 31, 2026 Bayern Munich's Ismael Saibari receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Saibari and Gnabry ruled out indefinitely, say Bayern
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 31, 2026 Bayern Munich's Ismael Saibari reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
01 Nov 2026 08:33PM
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Nov 1 : Bayern Munich's injury woes deepened when Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry were ruled out for an indefinite period, the club said on Sunday after both players were forced off in Saturday's 2-2 Bundesliga draw with Borussia Dortmund.

• Saibari suffered a ligament tear in his right ankle after appearing to twist it during the match and has already undergone successful surgery. The Morocco international left the stadium on crutches following the incident

• Gnabry was substituted just two minutes after Saibari's departure, with Bayern later confirming the German winger had suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh

• Bayern also lost French playmaker Michael Olise to an apparent muscle injury late on in the match.

• "Saibari and Gnabry will be missing from FC Bayern for the time being," the club said. "Saibari suffered a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in his right ankle joint and has already undergone successful surgery. Gnabry sustained a muscle injury in the posterior left thigh."

Source: Reuters
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