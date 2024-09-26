SailGP to make waves in Germany with 2025 Sassnitz debut

SailGP’s adrenaline-fuelled spectacle is heading to new waters with the elite sailing championship making its much-anticipated German debut in August 2025, with the coastal town of Sassnitz on the island of Ruegen to host two days of high-octane racing.

Some of the world’s best sailors will battle it out in fleet races just off the shore, bringing the thrill of SailGP to German waters and fans for the first time on Aug 16-17.

SailGP sees national teams go head-to-head in cutting-edge, 50-foot foiling catamarans, skimming the waves at speeds over 60 mph.

The events are a showcase of speed and precision, and Sassnitz will be the latest in a string of iconic venues worldwide, which for next season will include among others Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, New York, Sydney and Geneva.

"Bringing SailGP to Germany is a huge milestone," said SailGP CEO Russell Coutts. "We’re thrilled to give German fans a chance to rally behind their team on home waters for the first time. It’s going to be an incredible event."

Few athletes understand the rush of competition like four-times Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel, co-owner of the Germany SailGP Team. His home race carries extra weight.

"There’s nothing quite like racing in front of your home crowd," he said. "It will be a huge boost for the team and an opportunity to inspire a new generation of German sailing fans."

Led by double Olympic bronze medallist Erik Heil, Germany's SailGP Team will be entering their second season when the action hits Sassnitz. Fresh off a 2024 debut, they are hungry to build on the first-year and prove they belong among the SailGP elite.

Spain won SailGP last season after Australia had claimed the previous three titles.