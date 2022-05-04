Logo
Singapore added to SailGP's expanded calendar for season three
Singapore added to SailGP's expanded calendar for season three

Australia SailGP CEO and driver Tom Slingsby is doused by Nina Curtis after winning the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix in San Francisco on Mar 27, 2022. (File photo: AP/Eric Risberg)

04 May 2022 08:31PM (Updated: 04 May 2022 08:31PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore has been added to SailGP’s expanded season three calendar, with the first Asian race in the series scheduled for Jan 14 to Jan 15 next year.

Organisers announced on Wednesday that the 10 teams, including new franchises from Canada and Switzerland, will race their hydrofoiling F50 catamarans at East Coast Park's Parkland Green in the eighth round of the series.

The next season starts in Bermuda on May 14.

“From our inception, we have made it clear that our ambition is to be a truly global championship, with some of the world’s most iconic waterfront cities as our backdrop,” SailGP chief executive Russell Coutts, a five-time America’s Cup winner, said.

“With the confirmation of our first Asian grand prix, the addition of Singapore to the line-up and season three now spanning four continents, our vision is becoming a reality.”

Team Australia successfully defended its title in late March, with driver Tom Slingsby speeding ahead of rivals Nathan Outteridge of Team Japan and Jimmy Spithill of Team USA to claim the US$1 million winner-takes-all season two championship race on San Francisco Bay.

Slingsby beat Outteridge for the inaugural SailGP title and US$1 million check in 2019.

Source: AP/kg

