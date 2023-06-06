Sailing-Admiral's Cup to return after 22-year absence

SOUTHAMPTON, England : After an absence of more than 20 years, sailing's Admiral's Cup will make its return when Britain once again will host the international regatta recognised as the unofficial world cup for offshore yacht racing.

The July 2025 event is planned to feature six days of inshore and offshore races - culminating in the Fastnet Race - and will be hosted by the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

"Bringing back the Admiral's Cup is a wonderful way to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Ocean Racing Club," RORC Commodore James Neville said. "By announcing over two years before the start of the Admiral's Cup, teams will have time to prepare for a fantastic event.

"The RORC aim is to attract teams from all over the world."

Established in 1925 to encourage long distance yacht racing, the RORC together with the Yacht Club de France is responsible for the principal international handicap system for yacht racing.

First held in 1957, the Admiral's Cup was a biennial event between national teams, but was not staged in 2001. It was last held in 2003 and scrapped before the 2005 event when only two entrants were committed.

The United Kingdom has enjoyed the most success with nine victories. Germany has won four times, the United States and Australia three times each, with the Australians being the holders having won in 2003.