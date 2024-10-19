Logo
Sailing-America's Cup teams await sea breeze for matchpoint clash
Sailing - 37th America's Cup - New Zealand v Britain - Barcelona, Spain - October 19, 2024 A Maori rower reacts in a canoe during the dock out ceremony ahead of race nine REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sailing - 37th America's Cup - New Zealand v Britain - Barcelona, Spain - October 19, 2024 Maori rowers hold up their oars during the dock out ceremony ahead of race nine REUTERS/Albert Gea
19 Oct 2024 07:28PM
BARCELONA : New Zealand's sailors docked out to a Maori dance, rousing chants and a traditional war canoe on Saturday, shaking hands with excited supporters as they set off for an America's Cup showdown with their British challengers off Barcelona.

A huge crowd, mostly wearing New Zealand's signature black kit, crammed the dock in the Mediterranean port while a flotilla of boats clustered around "Taihoro" as the holders' AC75 monohull was towed out towards a sparkling sea.

Skipper Ben Ainslie's British crew were also given a big send-off, with blaring horns and cheers, as "Britannia" followed the New Zealanders out through the harbour under blue skies.

Britain are hoping to stem a New Zealand tide, with the Kiwis on matchpoint with a 6-2 lead, with two races scheduled.

The only thing that was missing for what could be the last day of racing in the first-to-seven-points series was wind, with the huge New Zealand flag drooping from the crane at their base.

Regatta Director Iain Murray said that forecasts showed "a glimpse of life" and the possibility of an increasing breeze ahead of racing, which is due to start at 14:10 local time (1200 GMT).

"Hopefully, this sea breeze will get strength and build," said Murray, adding that Sunday's outlook was similar.

If officials decide that there is not enough wind, races will be pushed back to the following day.

Source: Reuters

