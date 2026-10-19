Sailing-Black Jack 100 takes monohull line honours at Rolex Middle Sea Race

Oct 19 : Remon Vos' 100-foot maxi Black Jack 100, skippered by Tristan Le Brun, won monohull line honours in the 2026 Rolex Middle Sea Race on Monday, crossing the finish line in Malta at 3:51 p.m.

The yacht’s elapsed time for the 606-nautical-mile (1,122-km) course around Sicily was two days, three hours, 51 minutes and zero seconds.

The 47th edition began on Saturday from Grand Harbour with 107 yachts and 945 sailors from 55 countries.

The race is a blast around Sicily, starting and finishing in Malta’s Grand Harbour.

Monohull line honours go to the first single-hulled boat across the finish line, regardless of handicap.

The overall winner is decided separately on corrected time under the IRC handicap rating system, and multihulls race for their own honours under a separate Multihull Offshore Cruising and Racing Association (MOCRA) rating system.