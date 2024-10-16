Logo
Sailing-Britain secure first race win in America's Cup final
Sailing - 37th America's Cup - New Zealand v Britain - Barcelona, Spain - October 16, 2024 Emirates Team New Zealand and INEOS Britannia in action during race five REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sailing-Britain secure first race win in America's Cup final
Sailing - 37th America's Cup - New Zealand v Britain - Barcelona, Spain - October 14, 2024 INEOS Britannia before the start of race 4 REUTERS/Albert Gea
16 Oct 2024 08:46PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2024 09:24PM)
BARCELONA :Britain claimed their first race win against New Zealand in the America’s Cup final on Wednesday to earn their first point in the first-to-seven series.

Holders New Zealand now lead 4-1, with a second race scheduled for later on Wednesday on the Mediterranean off Barcelona.

British skipper Ben Ainslie and his crew were able to get the better of the New Zealand team skippered by Peter Burling in the crucial seconds before crossing the line.

The Kiwis’ AC75 came off its foils, while the British were able to stay up and foiling at pace. The British crossed the start line to leave New Zealand in their wake and disappeared up the course.

By the time New Zealand were able to get back on their foils the British just needed to make sure they sailed cleanly to capitalise on the early advantage.

Ainslie's crew kept their cool to notch up a morale-boosting victory in their long quest to win the "Auld Mug".

Source: Reuters

