Nov 24 : SailGP's fleet of foiling catamarans will hit 14 next season with the addition of a new United Arab Emirates team skippered by Hannah Mills, who is leaving Ben Ainslie's British crew after five seasons as strategist on their F50.

Mills, who won two gold medals and a silver in the Olympics and helped Britain clinch last year's SailGP championship, will be driver and team principal of the UAE team, who will make their debut in January 2027, SailGP said on Tuesday.

SailGP, which was founded in 2019 by America's Cup veteran Russell Coutts and Oracle's Larry Ellison, lines up top-level teams from Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States to compete in a global year-long series.

"It's an opportunity I've been working towards for a long time, and I hope it can inspire other women and young sailors to keep pushing boundaries and pursuing their ambitions," Mills said in a statement announcing her departure from Emirates GBR.

Mills, 38, has long campaigned for women to be better represented in elite professional sailing and has made no secret of her desire to lead a SailGP team, after missing out to Dylan Fletcher when the driver position came up on the British boat.

The new UAE team are owned by businessman and sailor Chris Bake alongside Mubadala Capital, the asset management subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, which bought the Brazilian SailGP team in 2024.

Bake is also a co-owner of the British team, who said foiling athlete Jemima Lines would take over as strategist and make her debut this weekend in Abu Dhabi, where a $2 million winner-takes-all season finale will decide the 2026 champions.