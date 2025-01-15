Sailing-Dalin enjoys rousing welcome following Vendee Globe triumph

LES SABLES-D'OLONNE, France : French offshore sailor Charlie Dalin experienced a triumphant welcome from the crowds on Tuesday, a few hours after winning the 2024-2025 Vendee Globe in record time.

Crossing the finish line officially at 8:24:49 am local time under an orange sky, with the sun rising on the French West coast, the skipper of Macif Sante Prevoyance had to wait five hours at anchor due to low tide, which prevented him from reaching the port.

It was time for a short nap as thousands waited.

His blue Imoca, a 60-foot (18.28-metre) monohull, began its journey towards dry land in the early afternoon.

Welcomed by a flurry of blue, white, and red fireworks, inspired by the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, a triumphant Dalin acknowledged the cheers with clenched fists.

The scenes were in stark contrast to the quiet reception the Le Havre native received in 2021 due to restrictions still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On that occasion, he crossed the finish line first but ended up being ranked second behind Yannick Bestaven after time compensations were given to sailors who diverted to assist another competitor.

"Four years ago, we were all frustrated by the lockdown, by not being able to share this adventure with the public," the 40-year-old skipper recalled on stage, holding the trophy.

Once his boat was moored at the dock, Dalin sprayed it with champagne before he jumped onto the land with both feet, to the sound of French artist Orelsan, who, like him, hails from Normandy.

"It’s extraordinary, we are immensely happy for him," the sailor’s father, Antoine Comont, said.

Despite the freezing conditions, the quays along the channel gradually filled up, with some people having arrived the night before to secure a good spot.

Families strolled along the pier, with children excused from school so that they could join in the celebrations.

"The eldest followed (the race) at home and with his class. He got permission from the teacher (to come here today)," said Antoine Mainfray, a 38-year-old naval architect, alongside his eight-year-old son Valentin.

Around them, "Bravo Charlie" banners were hanging from walls and apartment balconies, while Dalin's sponsor had distributed numerous Macif flags and signs featuring the winner's image.

