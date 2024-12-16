Sailing-Dismasting forces Pip Hare to abandon Vendee Globe race

A shattered mast has dashed British sailor Pip Hare's bid to complete the gruelling 24,000-mile Vendee Globe for a second time.

The 50-year-old dismasted her 60ft yacht Medallia roughly 800 nautical miles south of Australia, ending a solo journey that had begun on Nov. 10.

"It all feels pretty raw right now. I am so devastated," she said. "This is four years of preparation and planning and four years of development. The boat and I were in really great shape, having a really good race and we were about halfway round the world. So, to dismast now is really brutal."

Hare, who had been locked in a tight race for 15th place with French rival Romain Attanasio (Fortinet Best Western) and chasing Benjamin Dutreux (Guyot Environnement-Water Family), managed to set up an emergency "jury rig" to set off for safety.

"I’m roughly halfway along the longitude of Australia on day 35 of the race and this morning my boat Medallia took off on a wave and when it landed the mast broke into two pieces and fell down and it’s put an end to my second solo round the world race.

"I’m about 700 miles from the closest piece of land and I’ve already managed to do a jury rig with one of the bits that I salvaged.

"I’ve got some sail up and I’m making way slowly towards the land. Security-wise I’m absolutely fine, the boat’s fine and we are making our way to the shore. I’m just really devastated, it was the greatest edition of the Vendée Globe yet. It was a highlight of my career and for it to end in this way is really punishing."

Elsewhere, Hungarian sailor Szabolcs Weöres (New Europe, 38th) is heading for South Africa with rigging damage, while Antoine Cornic (Human Immobilier, 33rd) anchored near Saint-Paul Island in rough seas to repair his mainsail traveller.

Adding to the drama, Benjamin Ferre (Monnoyeur - DUO for a JOB) faced a harrowing night after his keel ram suffered significant damage.

"These were the most intense hours I've ever experienced on a boat," Ferre said.

After being jolted awake by a loud bang, Ferre discovered oil sprayed across his boat and the keel hanging to leeward. The hydraulic ram holding the keel had exploded, threatening to damage the hull further.

Working for 12 hours with guidance from fellow competitor Jean Le Cam, Ferre managed to stabilise the situation.

"For much of the night, I thought my Vendee Globe was over," he conceded, exhausted but resolute.

At the front of the fleet, Charlie Dalin (MACIF Sante Prevoyance) continues to lead, crossing the anti-meridian ahead of Yoann Richomme (PAPREC – ARKEA), who is closing in, just 40 miles back and sailing faster.

Further down the fleet, those previously trapped in a high-pressure ridge have regained speed. Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE, 4th) is averaging nearly 25 knots, while Boris Herrmann (Malizia Seaexplorer) is also among the fastest, chasing the top 10.

Reflecting on her progress, Switzerland's Justine Mettraux (TeamWork-Team Snef, 11th) said: "The coming days will be challenging, with a strong gale to negotiate before some downwind sailing near Point Nemo."

The Vendee Globe, a solo, non-stop, and unassisted sailing race, is renowned as one of the sport's toughest challenges.

The approximately 24,000-nautical-mile route begins and ends in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France, taking competitors through the Atlantic Ocean, around the southern capes of Africa, Australia, and South America, and back up the Atlantic.

Sailors face some of the most remote and hostile conditions on Earth as they battle to complete the iconic course.

The race began on Nov. 10. Frenchman Yannick Bestaven won the last edition, finishing in 80 days, three hours and 44 minutes.

