Sailing-Faster foils to test SailGP crews chasing a win in New Zealand

LONDON : SailGP crews will be grappling with new higher-speed "T-foils" on their F50 catamarans for the first time in Auckland at the weekend, after a successful training outing on Monday.

The machined titanium and carbon foils, which lift the F50 hulls out of the water, will replace the L-shaped ones which have been used since the league began in 2019. The new foils have thinner sections, which lower the drag at high speeds.

"It was pretty crazy conditions for our first day out on the T-Foils," Andy Maloney, flight controller for Brazil's new team in the event said after Monday's training session, adding: "it was a real baptism by fire for all the teams out there".

SailGP said in a statement that the T-Foils could level the playing field, offering new teams the chance to catch up as all the crews will have to get to grips with the technological advance to the fleet of 12 identical 50-foot catamarans.

"Some of the teams we've seen at the top of the leaderboard the last few seasons won't have any more experience on T-Foils than the new teams. So, it will be really interesting to see where everyone ends up this weekend," said Maloney.

The T-Foils have until now only been used in trials, largely by the Canadian team who recorded a top speed of 101.98 kilometres per hour using them. This beat the 99.94 kph record notched up by the French team during racing in season three.

"The foils are a lot more stable, which is nice, but at the same time the acceleration is so quick. It's definitely going to be good racing out there," said Leo Takahashi, who took over as New Zealand flight controller after Maloney's move to Brazil.

The Brazilian team, which is led by double Olympic gold medallist Martine Grael, is one of two new national teams to join the 12 strong line-up for season five, alongside Italy.

SailGP said that more than 25,000 people are expected to watch the second event of this season in Auckland, with local favourites New Zealand currently top of the leaderboard.

"I'm hoping for some windy conditions, similar to today. If we get that, we will see these boats going faster than they have before. It's going to be pretty incredible," said Maloney.