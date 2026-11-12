Sailing-France's Barrier first woman to finish Route du Rhum in Ultim class

PARIS, Nov 11 : France's Alexia Barrier became the first woman to complete the Route du Rhum in the Ultim class on Wednesday, finishing fifth after a punishing transatlantic race that forced three of the eight giant trimarans to retire.

The 46-year-old crossed the finish line in Pointe-a-Pitre at 1542 local time on Wednesday (1942 GMT) aboard IDEC Sport-CIC, completing the 3,542-nautical-mile race from Saint-Malo to Guadeloupe in 10 days, 7 hours and 40 minutes.

She arrived more than three days behind her compatriot Tom Laperche, who skippered SVR-Lazartigue to victory in the Ultim class in record time.

Thomas Coville, aboard Sodebo Ultim 3, was second and Louis Burton, skipper of Armand Thiery, took third, with LIAMM skipper Guirec Soudee finishing just off the podium.

Barrier struggled to match the leaders aboard IDEC Sport-CIC, the oldest Ultim in the fleet, launched in 2006. Ultim trimarans can measure up to 32 metres long and 23 metres wide (105 feet by 75 feet).

But the strength and reliability of her boat enabled Barrier to finish the quadrennial race when three of her rivals failed to make it across the Atlantic.

Armel Le Cleac'h, skipper of Maxi Banque Populaire XI, capsized off the Azores last Wednesday, three days after the start. The 2016-17 Vendee Globe winner was later rescued by a Panamanian cargo ship.

Defending champion Charles Caudrelier retired from the race after suffering foil damage to his new Maxi Edmond de Rothschild-Gitana 18, while Actual Ultim 4 skipper Anthony Marchand withdrew because of a major problem with his central rudder.

Barrier also endured problems of her own, attempting to repair a torn mainsail before encountering a winch issue in the closing days of the race.

One of only 13 women to complete the Vendee Globe, Barrier also led the first all-female crew to complete the Jules Verne Trophy course 10 months ago and has again broken new ground in a discipline long dominated by men.

Her next target is the Arkea Ultim Challenge, a solo race around the world for giant Ultim class trimarans, whose second edition is due to start in January 2028.