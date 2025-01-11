Sailing-Herrmann faces headsail setback as Vendee Globe race approaches climax

Germany's seventh-placed Vendee Globe sailor Boris Herrmann was on Friday grappling with a critical headsail problem as the gruelling solo race approaches its conclusion.

The skipper of Malizia Seaexplorer discovered on Friday morning that a hook had broken, leaving the crucial sail unusable. The J2 is relied on for more than 70 per cent of the remaining route. While the mast remains undamaged, Herrmann faces the daunting prospect of climbing it to attempt a repair.

Herrmann, who is battling to stay in the top 10, addressed the setback in a video message. “If the Vendee Globe was easy, many people would do it,” he said, visibly dejected.

The issue caps a difficult week for the German sailor, who earlier climbed the mast to fix damage caused by a lightning strike.

The latest problem became evident when Herrmann woke to the sound of flapping sails. Investigating, he found the J2 partially lowered and the halyard damaged.

Herrmann is working with his land-based team to find a solution but expects to lose valuable time and distance to his rivals. “The battle will be on to keep 10th place until the finish,” he said.

The Vendee Globe, often called the "Everest of the Seas," is one of the world’s toughest solo sailing competitions.

The race, which began on Nov. 10, is nearing its climax, with leaders expected to cross the finish line in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France around Jan. 14.

The current record for completing the Vendee Globe stands at 74 days, 3 hours and 35 minutes, set by French sailor Armel Le Cleac'h in the 2016-2017 edition. This year’s leaders are on pace to finish in approximately 65 days.

This edition has already seen several milestones shattered.

Yoann Richomme, aboard PAPREC ARKEA, set a new 24-hour solo monohull distance record on Nov. 25, covering 579.86 nautical miles. Richomme also broke the Cape Horn record, reaching it in 43 days, 11 hours, 25 minutes and 20 seconds - beating Le Cleac'h’s 2016 mark.

Currently leading the fleet is Frenchman Charlie Dalin aboard MACIF Sante Prevoyance, with 1,479.93 nautical miles to the finish. Compatriot Richomme trails by 190.66 NM in second place, while another Frenchman, Sebastien Simon, aboard Groupe Dubreuil, holds third, 840.99 NM back.

Herrmann, beleaguered but determined, currently sits in seventh, 2,711.37 NM behind Dalin.