Sailing-High-speed crash sidelines New Zealand and France from Sydney SailGP event

Feb 18 : New Zealand and France will miss next weekend's Sydney SailGP event after their F50 catamarans collided in a dramatic high-speed crash that left two sailors hospitalised and both boats badly damaged, SailGP said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at the start of race three during the Auckland event, when the New Zealand F50 lost control before turning sharply into the path of the French boat.

New Zealand's Louis Sinclair underwent surgery for a fractured right leg but is now home in a stable condition, while SailGP said France's Manon Audinet, who sustained abdominal bruising, remains under medical observation as a precaution and is recovering well.

SailGP's F50 foiling catamarans are capable of speeds exceeding 100 kph (60 mph) and Black Foils co-Chief Executive Blair Tuke said the collision was "very traumatic" for both teams.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

While New Zealand's starboard hull and cross beams sustained extensive structural damage, France's port hull suffered "significant damage" and will not return to service, SailGP said.

"Both teams have been advised they will not race in Sydney, with all efforts directed toward returning them safely to the start line as soon as possible," SailGP said in a statement.

SailGP added that officials were conducting a full review of the incident, analysing performance data and onboard systems to determine exactly what went wrong in the collision that knocked both teams out of competition.