Sailing-Ineos and Athena Racing settle lawsuit over Britain's America's Cup yacht

Nov 16 : Ineos Racing said on Monday it had settled its dispute with Athena Racing over the monohull AC75 yacht that represented Britain and raced as Britannia at the America's Cup.

• The £180 million ($238 million) AC75 yacht, a 23-metre (75-foot) high-performance foiling monohull, was built by four-times Olympic champion Ben Ainslie's Athena Racing when Ineos and Jim Ratcliffe were the team's title sponsors and primary financial backers

• Britain reached the final series for the first time in 60 years in 2024 by defeating Italy but New Zealand beat Ainslie's boat 7-2 to win the Cup for the third time in a row.

• Manchester United co-owner Ratcliffe's Ineos parted ways with Ainslie's Athena Racing in 2025 and sued Athena in the High Court arguing that the team's yacht and associated assets belonged to Ineos

• "INEOS has reached a settlement with Athena Racing and considers the matter now closed," the company said in a statement

• An Athena Racing spokesperson said the team has "always been, and remain, the owners of the assets, including the AC75 race yacht."

• Athena Racing, which now competes as GB1, will be Britain's challenger of record at the 38th America's Cup set for Naples in July 2027

($1 = 0.7571 pounds)