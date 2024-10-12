Logo
Sailing-Italy clinch first America's Cup for women with win over Britain
Sport

Sailing - Women's America's Cup - Puig Women's America's Cup Match Race Final - Britain v Italy - Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2024 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli crew celebrate with champagne after winning the Puig Women's America's Cup REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sailing - Women's America's Cup - Puig Women's America's Cup Match Race Final - Britain v Italy - Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2024 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli after crossing the line to win the Puig Women's America's Cup against Athena Pathway REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sailing - Women's America's Cup - Puig Women's America's Cup Match Race Final - Britain v Italy - Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2024 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli crew celebrate winning the Puig Women's America's Cup REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sailing - Women's America's Cup - Puig Women's America's Cup Match Race Final - Britain v Italy - Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2024 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli crew celebrate winning the Puig Women's America's Cup REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sailing - Women's America's Cup - Puig Women's America's Cup Match Race Final - Britain v Italy - Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2024 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in action during the race, a helicopter is pictured flying low behind REUTERS/Albert Gea
12 Oct 2024 10:22PM
BARCELONA, Spain : Italy beat Britain to win the first Women's America's Cup on Saturday in a tightly-fought final off Barcelona.

There were huge celebrations among the Italian team of four after they crossed the line in their AC40 foiling monohull, with an eight second win over the British in the 18 minute race.

"Speechless, it's just an immense joy really," Italy's skipper Giulia Conti said on the America's Cup live broadcast.

"The cohesion of the team is just so unique," she added, raising both arms in the air with joy.

"Massive well done to Giulia and the Italian sailors," Britain's skipper Hannah Mills said from aboard her boat, fighting back tears as she said how proud she was of her team and the supporters who had helped

"I'm sure this is just the start," she added

"For the young girls out there watching, this is happening and it's going to be your turn next," Mills said.

Source: Reuters

