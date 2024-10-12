Sailing-Italy clinch first America's Cup for women with win over Britain

BARCELONA, Spain : Italy beat Britain to win the first Women's America's Cup on Saturday in a tightly-fought final off Barcelona.

There were huge celebrations among the Italian team of four after they crossed the line in their AC40 foiling monohull, with an eight second win over the British in the 18 minute race.

"Speechless, it's just an immense joy really," Italy's skipper Giulia Conti said on the America's Cup live broadcast.

"The cohesion of the team is just so unique," she added, raising both arms in the air with joy.

"Massive well done to Giulia and the Italian sailors," Britain's skipper Hannah Mills said from aboard her boat, fighting back tears as she said how proud she was of her team and the supporters who had helped

"I'm sure this is just the start," she added

"For the young girls out there watching, this is happening and it's going to be your turn next," Mills said.