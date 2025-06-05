Sailing-Jackman, Reynolds go full sail: Hollywood A-listers take helm of Flying Roos

Australia's ocean dominance got a Hollywood upgrade on Thursday as Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds became co-owners of the country's three-times champion SailGP team, now rebranded as the BONDS Flying Roos.

The investment adds star power to the Australian outfit that has dominated the global sailing championship, winning a trio of titles in four seasons of the high-speed racing series.

"We're incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure," Jackman and Reynolds said in a characteristically wry statement. "Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing."

The move comes just days after Oscar winner Anne Hathaway sailed into sports ownership, joining a female-led consortium that acquired the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team in what circuit CEO Russell Coutts called "another significant milestone in SailGP's growth as a league".

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Founded in 2019, SailGP pits national crews in identical 50-foot foiling catamarans reaching speeds over 100 km/h within metres of shorelines in iconic harbours worldwide.

"This is an incredible milestone for us and for our sport," said Tom Slingsby, who serves as driver, CEO and co-owner of the Flying Roos.

"With BONDS joining as our title partner, we're building something distinctly Australian - a team driven by spirit, resilience, and national pride."

Founded in 1915, BONDS is one of Australia's most iconic apparel brands, best known for its underwear and loungewear that have been a staple in Australian wardrobes for more than a century.

SailGP director Andy Thompson added: "Today marks a landmark moment not just for the Australia team, but for the trajectory of SailGP globally," highlighting the "extraordinary combination of global reach, vision, commercial nous" the Hollywood duo brings.

The newly minted Flying Roos will debut under their star-studded ownership at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on June 7-8, where they aim to defend their position atop the championship leaderboard.

(Editing by Toby Davis)