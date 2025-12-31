Sailing-Lin becomes first woman to claim Sydney to Hobart overall title after protest

Dec 31 : ‌Jiang Lin became the first woman to skipper the overall winner of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race after her double-handed entry Min River was promoted to first place on Wednesday following a protest.

Lin and co-skipper ‌Alexis Loison seized victory when race ‌officials penalised French boat BNC for a sail breach, stripping it of top spot and handing Min River the handicap honours at the 80th edition of the race.

The New Caledonian-flagged BNC, skippered ‍by Michel Quintin and Yann Rigal, had appeared set for the overall win before the race committee imposed a penalty of one hour and five minutes ​following a successful ‌protest.

“I cannot believe it,” Lin told reporters. “It will encourage more women I hope ... Look ​at me, if I can do it, surely you can.”

The ⁠triumph marked a double ‌milestone – the first female-skippered yacht and the ​first double-handed entry to win the race’s overall title.

Master Lock Comanche took line honours ‍in the Sydney to Hobart race on Sunday after ⁠pulling clear of a three-way tussle with supermaxis LawConnect ​and HSK Scallywag ‌100.