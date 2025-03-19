Sailing-Markert's death in Swiss crash shocks Olympic community

PYLOS, GREECE - The Olympic community paid tribute to World Sailing vice-president Line Markert on Wednesday after the Dane, her partner, and their son were killed in a plane crash in Switzerland.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach honoured Markert’s contribution to sport at the opening of the body's 144th Session.

Markert, her partner Andreas Christensen, and their son were returning from a ski trip when their private aircraft crashed shortly after take-off on Monday afternoon.

“This is an awful tragedy and a huge shock,” said Quanhai Li, president of World Sailing. “Our thoughts are with Line and Andreas's family and friends at an unimaginably difficult time.

“Line was an extraordinary person, known and admired across our global sailing community.”

World Sailing CEO David Graham described Markert’s death as a devastating blow to the sport.

“Line was an exceptional person—humble, selfless, and extremely competent,” Graham said. “Her contribution to sailing, both in Denmark and within World Sailing, was significant.

“Those who worked with Line will remember an individual who wore her considerable expertise and authority lightly. A lady who was committed to working collegiately in the best interests of sailing, Line will be missed enormously.”

