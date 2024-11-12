Sailing-'Monster Under the Bed' looms as Vendee Globe celebrates first clean start in years

LES SABLES D'OLONNE, France - The Vendee Globe was celebrating its first clean start in recent years on Monday, with no skippers forced to turn back to port in the opening hours of the solo, non-stop round-the-world yacht race, dubbed the Everest of the Seas.

For the first time in several editions, the fleet avoided early mishaps that have plagued past races.

In 2020, Fabrice Amedeo was forced to return after suffering a halyard problem, while Spain’s Didac Costa battled an electrical fire in 2016, echoing similar incidents for Marc Guillemot in 2012 and Michel Desjoyeaux in 2008.

However, relief may be short-lived. Skippers now face what British competitor Pip Hare has ominously called the “monster under the bed,” referring to the first major storm system on the route.

“It is the first real sporting challenge of the course,” said Basile Rochut, the Vendee Globe’s weather consultant as the racers set up to negotiate the notorious Cape Finisterre on Spain's northwest coast.

Pre-race favourite Charlie Dalin, aboard MACIF Sante Prevoyancee, is living up to expectations as he leads the 40-strong fleet towards their first major challenge.

Dalin seized the lead during the opening night of the 24,000 nautical mile (44,000 km) race. By 1800 GMT on Monday he held a 21 mile lead over his nearest rival, fellow Frenchman Sebastien Simon with Britain's Sam Goodchild a further mile back.

The skippers are bracing for gusts of up to 40 knots from the northeast and north, which will clash with a westerly swell, creating turbulent conditions.

The area is expected to test both the sailors and their boats, with any structural weaknesses likely to be quickly exposed.

“The winds will be strong but it should be only for a relatively short period of time," Goodchild said.

"We have to not do anything stupid here to be sure to stay in the race. The next thing is making the choice whether to go inside or outside the TSS (the Traffic Separation Scheme which keeps boats out of the shipping lanes).

"Right now I have not made up my mind. I am prepared for either and will wait and see what the others do. But all is good. I am a happy Sam right now.”