Sailing-New Zealand beat Britain again to take 3-0 America's Cup lead
FILE PHOTO: Sailing - 37th America's Cup - New Zealand v Britain - Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2024 Ineos Britannia and Emirates Team New Zealand in action during race 2 of the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

13 Oct 2024 08:45PM
BARCELONA : New Zealand won the third America's Cup race against Britain on Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in the first-to-seven series.

Ben Ainslie's British team were penalised after failing to keep clear in response to an aggressive close-quarters manoeuvre by Peter Burling's New Zealand crew in the pre-start.

Britain had to drop 75 metres behind the Kiwis after crossing the line to shake off the penalty, handing the America's Cup holders an early advantage.

Despite coming close to overtaking during an early tacking duel, the British were unable to get past and the New Zealanders sailed away from them for a convincing win at the finish.

The second race of the day is due later on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

