Sailing-New Zealand beat Britain in second America's Cup race to take 2-0 lead
Sailing - 37th America's Cup - New Zealand v Britain - Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2024 Ineos Britannia and Emirates Team New Zealand in action during race 1 of the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sailing - 37th America's Cup - New Zealand v Britain - Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2024 Emirates Team New Zealand in action during race 1 of the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sailing - 37th America's Cup - New Zealand v Britain - Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2024 Emirates Team New Zealand in action during race 1 of the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sailing - 37th America's Cup - New Zealand v Britain - Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2024 Ineos Britannia and Emirates Team New Zealand in action during race 1 of the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sailing - 37th America's Cup - New Zealand v Britain - Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2024 Ineos Britannia and Emirates Team New Zealand in action during race 1 of the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
12 Oct 2024 09:31PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2024 11:15PM)
BARCELONA, Spain : New Zealand beat Britain in the second race of the America's Cup on Saturday in an at times scintillating sea battle between the huge foiling AC75 boats.

The New Zealand team's win in light Mediterranean winds and lumpy seas off the coast of Barcelona brought the scoreline to 2-0 in the first-to-seven contest.

"We're just waiting for them to make a slip-up here," British coach Rob Wilson said on the America's Cup live broadcast in the latter stages of the race.

"They are probably making a small edge upwind," Wilson said of the New Zealand team's apparent advantage when sailing into the wind, adding that the racing was "tight".

Source: Reuters

