Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sailing-Ocean Race targets gender equality by 2030
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sailing-Ocean Race targets gender equality by 2030

26 May 2022 03:09PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 03:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Ocean Race, a yacht race around the world, is aiming to have an equal number of men and women competing in the event by 2030, it said on Thursday.

The Ocean Race, held every three or four years since 1973, said it hopes to achieve the target through mixed crews or all-female teams.

A 2019 strategic review by World Sailing Trust into women in sailing showed that 80 per cent of women and 56 per cent of men think that gender equality is an issue in the sport, while 59 per cent of women said they had experienced gender discrimination.

"Not only are women missing out on opportunities, the profession is also missing out on the skills, strength and talent that they bring to the table," said Anne-Cecile Turner, Sustainability Director at The Ocean Race.

"Sailing can secure its reputation, and its future, by coming together as an industry. We need to build bridges, not work in silos."

The Ocean Race will create a roadmap for action, including recommendations from World Sailing Trust's strategic review.

The recommendations include creating a fast-track leadership programme to make a pipeline of female leaders across the sport, building an equality design working group and a diversity and inclusion working group, led by World Sailing Trust.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us