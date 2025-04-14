Sailing-Olympic champion Bontus undergoes surgery after skiing accident

VIENNA -Formula Kite Olympic champion Valentin Bontus has suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee following a skiing accident over the weekend, his second such injury to the same knee since 2020.

The 24-year-old Austrian, recently crowned his country's Sportsman of the Year for 2024, has already undergone surgery at the Hochrum Private Clinic, Austria’s Der Standard reported on Monday.

"I have always said, and I continue to firmly believe, that everything in life happens for a reason – this time too. I'm staying on track," Bontus was quoted as saying in a statement from the sailing association.

The setback comes just months after Bontus claimed gold in kiteboarding's Olympic debut at the Paris Games.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)